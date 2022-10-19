Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces

In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”

According to Sawant, bags of human excrement had been thrown in her yard six times. The latest incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Sawant said the attacks are “politically motivated, given their targeted nature and repetition.”

According to Sawant, Seattle police told her the waste could not be sent to a lab for further investigation, which, she added, “seems quite odd considering that hospital labs do tests on human fecal matter all the time.”

“Most concerning is the very high likelihood that this extreme and hostile behavior is politically motivated,” Sawant said. “And could turn into more serious and dangerous harassment.”

She said an investigation was opened on Oct. 13 but was told the case was no longer being pursued as active, even after reporting the fourth attack on Oct. 8.

According to Sawant, Seattle police told her husband, “What do you expect us to do?”

Sawant said the attacks coincide with a “potentially-threatening” email sent to her office, which include the lines “the queen of s***” and “you can sit on your throne of human excrement.”

She said investigators failed to ask her neighbors for security camera footage of the attacks, which she claims to have acquired.

Sawant said she is also “deeply concerned” about the details of these attacks being “apparently leaked” to the “right-wing media” by Seattle police.

She said the leak that led to “right-wing articles” only served to encourage further attacks, including social media posts praising the actions of the attacker and calling for more attacks.

Sawant said she will be filing a complaint with the Office of Police Accountability.

She then referenced the threats she received by email from a Seattle Fire Department employee in 2021, saying “the details of that case were also soon leaked.”

Sawant concludes, “I believe that working people should feel safe in their communities and their homes. It is deeply unfortunate that the experience of so many working people and communities of color is severely biased policing, lack of support when needed or far worse.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle PD for comment.