A Seattle couple is reportedly requiring all guests of their summer wedding, including vendors, to be fully vaccinated in order to attend

A Seattle couple is requiring that their wedding guests are fully vaccinated, KING-TV reported.

Keri Barnett-Howell and Will Grosswendt want their guests to get the vaccine and show proof.

The couple plans to get married in August, the report said.

The requirement for Keri Barnett-Howell and Will Grosswendt's wedding is not only for guests but for vendors who are a part of the August wedding as well, according to the report. In addition, the couple also wants attendees to show proof of vaccination to keep everyone safe.

"Asking for proof feels weird, but it's to make everyone comfortable in coming to our wedding," Will Grosswendt told KING-TV. "I might be able to trust my friends but are friends of Keri's going to trust my friends? They don't know them."

Barnett-Howell told the outlet the couple originally planned to have their ceremony in 2022, "but when Biden came into office and said vaccines would be available to everyone by end of June, we thought maybe we can get married this year."

The couple said that their guests do not have a problem with showing their vaccination cards, according to the report. However, their original photographer did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so they opted out and got a new one who was able to meet their requirements.

