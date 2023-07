ABC News

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Bessemer Division office has talked with police about potentially pressing charges against Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who told police she was kidnapped after she went missing for two days, prosecutors confirmed to ABC News. Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert told ABC News on Thursday that police are seeking two charges against Russell -- falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities -- which are each class A misdemeanors in Alabama and punishable by up to one year in prison, he said. "We advise what we think the charges should be," Tolbert said, adding that if charges are filed they would be filed by the Circuit Clerk of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division's office.