Seattle drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition
Seattle police say they are investigating after a man was shot during a drive-by in a North Seattle neighborhood.
Officers were sent to the 10000 block of Aurora Avenue North just after 4:00 a.m. Friday.
When first responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the back.
He was taken to the ICU unit at Harborview and is now in critical condition, according to a HMC spokesperson.
“The male was in a vehicle when he was shot in the back during the drive-by shooting,” said a SPD spokesperson. “After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV southbound through an alley.”
Police do not have a suspect.
If anyone has information police ask that you call their tip line at (206) 233-5000.