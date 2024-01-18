Seattle fields forced to temporarily close after large lumps found, frost heaving possible cause

Louie Tran
·3 min read
Seattle fields forced to temporarily close after large lumps found, frost heaving possible cause

Large lumps were spotted across nearly a dozen Seattle synthetic fields, amid the sub-freezing temperatures, prompting a temporary closure.

Viewers captured the large lumps, appearing in straight and circular lines, across the fields.

KIRO 7 reached out to Seattle Parks and Recreation about the issue on Wednesday.

Rachel Schulkin, a spokesperson for the City of Seattle, said her team is currently investigating the cause behind the issue.

However, she said she believes the sub-freezing temperatures were a factor.

This is the first time she has seen this in the past six years, she said.

On Monday, the City of Seattle closed nine synthetic fields that had been affected by the strange phenomenon, including the following:

  • Queen Anne Bowl.

  • Loyal Heights Playfield.

  • Lower Woodland Playfield #2.

  • Lower Woodland Playfield.

  • Magnuson Park Field #6.

  • Magnuson Park Field #7.

  • Jefferson Park Playfield.

  • Washington Park Playfield.

  • Montlake Playfield.

The City manages around 35 synthetic fields across Seattle.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Schulkin said the following fields were able to resolve the issue naturally.

  • Magnuson 6.

  • Magnuson 7.

  • Lower Woodland 2.

  • Jefferson.

  • Queen Anne Bowl.

The other impacted fields will remain temporarily closed for the time being, Schulkin said.

KIRO 7 spoke with Tobi Chauvet, who saw the lumps after she and her husband had been walking around Lower Woodland Park.

“Last week, it was quite frozen out and we were passing through on a walk, and we noticed there were lots of lumps and bumps on the field,” she said. “I was not sure what to think. It was just an odd site. Not used to seeing that.”

KIRO 7 also spoke with Bernard Hallet, Emeritus Professor in UW’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, to learn more about what may be possibly causing this.

And he believes frost heaving could be a possibility.

“The water is all moving in the soil,” he said. “It actually pushes up the surface.”

Frost heaving happens when water in the soil freezes and expands, which then pushes the soil outward.

Hallet said when the temperature is at or near 32 degrees, water is still able to move within the soil.

“Below the surface, the water can still migrate and make it to the centers and fuel the bodies of ice that are growing because of the appropriate temperatures,” he said. “The water continues to seep up to the surface to feed these candles of ice.”

However, due to the straight and circular lumps captured in the photos, he said he believes there is something else in the ground that could be influencing this beyond mother nature – water pipes.

“If there’s more moisture there because of some leakage or something, clearly if there’s more moisture, there’s more ice.” He said, “When you actually dig up, trench, to put in the pipes, you disrupt the soil and that could make it more susceptible to frost heaving.”

However, Schulkin could not confirm if water pipes were the reason behind the issue.

KIRO 7 also spoke with a local company that installs synthetic fields in the region.

An official said he estimates it would cost roughly around $1 million to replace a synthetic field, without assessing the damage in detail, and would take about two months to complete the work.

Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO says more layoffs expected 'throughout the year' in internal memo

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.

  • Apple is now selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with disabled blood oxygen monitor

    Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.

  • Sundar Pichai warns Google staff more layoffs are coming

    After laying off over 1,000 workers across divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year. Pichai's memo said the company will have to make "tough choices" to meet its ambitious goals, as reported by The Verge. Last week’s Google layoffs impacted several teams including hardware, engineering, ads, and services, with over 1,000 staffers laid off.

  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he's studying to become a nurse

    Edwards-Helaire said he was motivated by his mother, a nurse, and his sister, who was born with muscular dystrophy.

  • Astrobotic's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere tomorrow

    Astrobotic’s lunar lander will be reentering Earth’s atmosphere over a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean tomorrow afternoon, bringing to a close the failed moon landing mission. The Peregrine lunar lander is expected to reenter around 4PM EST over an unpopulated stretch of ocean near Fiji, according to coordinates Astrobotic posted in a Wednesday update. The spacecraft will not survive reentry.

  • Blazers C Deandre Ayton misses game after reportedly spending hours trying to overcome ice around home

    We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."

  • Astroscale takes the wraps off its $25M orbital refueling craft for Space Force

    Orbital operations company Astroscale has revealed new details about its approach to refueling satellites in space, as part of a $25.5 million project exploring the concept with the Space Force. You could put up another $100 million satellite — or perhaps, as companies like Astroscale and OrbitFab have proposed, you could spend a tenth of that to do a gas run from the surface to geosynchronous orbit. Astroscale won a Space Force contract last Summer to explore the possibility in orbit, and the company just published how it plans to do so.

  • Arctic blast threatens migrants in New York, Chicago and Denver

    Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • Biden proposal would slash bank overdraft fees to as low as $3

    The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.

  • YouTube to eliminate 100 employees as layoffs at Google continue

    The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.

  • These pretty wool socks will keep you cozy all winter long — and they're nearly 75% off

    Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for less than $2 a pair.

  • GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two reported fires

    General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?

  • Jason Kelce goes to local McDonald's and makes employee's day by giving her signed jersey

    Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.

  • King Charles will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. Here's what to know about the common condition.

    What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.

  • EU calls for laws to force greater algorithmic transparency from music-streaming platforms

    The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.

  • Raptors trade All-Star Pascal Siakam to Pacers for Bruce Brown, multiple 1st-round draft picks

    If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge threatens to kick Trump out of courtroom over disruptions during E. Jean Carroll testimony

    Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

  • Watch SpaceX launch Axiom Space's third private astronaut mission live

    Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.