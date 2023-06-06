Seattle firefighters work quickly to contain fire as flames spread to multiple homes

Seattle fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire that spread to multiple homes in the Haller Lake neighborhood on Monday.

The Seattle Fire Department said its alarm center got 911 calls that reported a backyard deck on fire with flames extending into two homes in the 300 block of Northeast 133rd Street.

Firefighters got there around 3 p.m. and said they saw a large column of smoke that was shifting from the wind and asked for a 2-alarm response to keep the fire from spreading.

Crews said they worked quickly to knock down the outside part of the fire and then worked to knock down the fire in the house. Firefighters confirmed that the fire was on the deck and inside the home, along with the neighboring home to the West.

Fortunately, no one was inside.

The SFD said the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m. and extinguished by 6 p.m. Some units are still at the scene in case of a flare-up.















