Seattle hair salon robbed by armed men in ‘Scream’ masks

Three armed men wearing "Scream" masks robbed a Seattle hair salon at gunpoint, video shows.

It happened Sunday in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in the Rainier Valley district around 6:30 p.m.

The salon's owner, Jenny Nguyen, provided surveillance footage of the robbery to Fox News.

Three masked men are seen casually entering the front of the building waving guns at employees.

"Nobody move," one of the robbers says, before asking where the money is kept.

Nguyen’s daughter, Jenny Lam, said the robbers stole money, car keys and wallets. The employees and clients were not injured but were "definitely shaken up," she said.

The suspects fled in a silver van with New Mexico plates, FOX 13 reported.

MARINE CORPS VET DISARMS GUN-WIELDING ROBBERY SUSPECT AT ARIZONA GAS STATION, VIDEO SHOWS

Police described their investigation into the robbery as active and ongoing and did not provide further details.

Lam has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs of replacing stolen items and installing a better security system.

"My mother has worked at her salon for 20-plus years," Lam wrote. "Even after her salon was vandalized this summer, she continues to show up to work for her customers."

Investigators believe Sunday’s robbery may be linked to another robbery at an Asian-owned business in Renton, about 12 miles south of Seattle, FOX 13 reported.