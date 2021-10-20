Seattle hair salon robbed by armed suspects in Scream film masks

Seattle police are searching for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a hair salon by individuals wearing masks from the horror film Scream.

The brazen robbery was captured by surveillance cameras on Sunday at King Way Salon, located in Rainier Valley in southeast Seattle.

In the video footage, three individuals wearing masks are seen walking through the front door as one of them pulls out a handgun and allegedly demanded cash from the store owner.

Detective Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department confirmed to the Washington Examiner an investigation is underway but declined to comment further.

"They’re asking me, 'Money, money, money.' And I said, 'Money is over there,'" said Jenny, the salon's owner, who declined to tell KING-TV her last name.

Jenny added the three suspects robbed the salon and several people inside. She said she and several employees are still shaken up by the incident.

"When I think about it, I’m still, you know, scared right now," said Jenny, who also said she has not taken any time off since the robbery. "I have to work no matter what, right. I have my kids, my four daughters — I have to take care of them," she said.

In the days since the incident, King Way Salon has installed a better security system and reinforced door locks, according to the report.

The role of the fourth suspect in the robbery was not immediately clear. The SPD is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact them.

The Washington Examiner attempted to contact Jenny but did not immediately receive a response.

