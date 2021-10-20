Seattle hair salon robbed by armed suspects in Scream film masks

Seattle hair salon robbed by armed suspects in Scream film masks
Kaelan Deese
·2 min read

Seattle police are searching for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a hair salon by individuals wearing masks from the horror film Scream.

The brazen robbery was captured by surveillance cameras on Sunday at King Way Salon, located in Rainier Valley in southeast Seattle.

In the video footage, three individuals wearing masks are seen walking through the front door as one of them pulls out a handgun and allegedly demanded cash from the store owner.

Detective Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department confirmed to the Washington Examiner an investigation is underway but declined to comment further.

"They’re asking me, 'Money, money, money.' And I said, 'Money is over there,'" said Jenny, the salon's owner, who declined to tell KING-TV her last name.

SEATTLE SALES TAX REVENUE FALLS BY $46M LAST YEAR; LARGEST DECREASE IN WASHINGTON

Jenny added the three suspects robbed the salon and several people inside. She said she and several employees are still shaken up by the incident.

"When I think about it, I’m still, you know, scared right now," said Jenny, who also said she has not taken any time off since the robbery. "I have to work no matter what, right. I have my kids, my four daughters — I have to take care of them," she said.

In the days since the incident, King Way Salon has installed a better security system and reinforced door locks, according to the report.

The role of the fourth suspect in the robbery was not immediately clear. The SPD is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner attempted to contact Jenny but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Halloween, Seattle, Face masks, Washington, Police, guns, Crime, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Seattle hair salon robbed by armed suspects in Scream film masks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Second arrest of a teen made after the threats of Monday shootings at Broward schools

    A Fort Lauderdale high school student has been arrested and charged with making some of the school shooting threats via social media and text messages last weekend that prompted an investigation by Broward law enforcement agencies.

  • Man accused of cheating more than 500 victims of $400,000 via Carousell

    A man accused of cheating more than 500 victims of more than $400,000 over the sale of gaming chairs and electronic lifestyle products has been charged in court.

  • Syrians turn to olive waste for innovative fuel alternative

    Syrians use olive waste to create 'birin', a biomass fuel to be used to heat homes during the winter as an alternative to diesel, which few families can now afford in Syria's Idlib province.

  • Court rolls back public hearing mandate for police contract proposals

    Police oversight in Philly has taken a step back. Driving the news: An order from a Court of Common Pleas judge this month invalidated a bill that the city passed last year mandating a public hearing on proposed police union contracts. The judge sided with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which brought the lawsuit against the city in an effort to keep contract negotiations private. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:

  • Human remains found during Brian Laundrie search, FBI confirms

    The FBI has confirmed human remains have been found near a large Florida nature preserve in the hunt for Brian Laundrie.

  • Biden administration secretly flying underage migrants into New York at night: Report

    Planes full of underage migrants are being secretly flown into suburban areas of New York by the Biden administration in an effort to resettle the massive influx of people coming from the southern border, a new report says.

  • Human Remains, And Items Belonging To Brian Laundrie, Were Found In A Florida Nature Park

    Officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, for a month.View Entire Post ›

  • Jimmy Garoppolo back at 49ers practice; Trey Lance unlikely to play vs. Colts

    The 49ers are preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Levi's Stadium with Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey Lance is not expected to be available to play.

  • U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot than their original inoculation as a booster. "The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The agency previously authorized boosters of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE at least six months after the first round of shots to increase protection for people aged 65 and older, those at risk of severe disease and those who are exposed to the virus through their work.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poke

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Husband of missing NH woman admits to killing her on Vermont trip, police say

    Authorities announced late Tuesday night that the recovered the remains of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, who had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre but his comments rile families of victims

    As expected, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday in a move legal experts say is intended to potentially sway jurors to spare him from execution. Instead, it angered relatives who sat together in a Broward courtroom to watch him formally accept responsibility for the worst school shooting in Florida history. Hunched over a lectern, Cruz expressed disdain for drugs, saying “this country would be better if everyone would stop smoking marijuana” and complained that he “can’t even watch TV anymore.”

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.