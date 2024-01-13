Seattle’s Health One units jump into action as temperatures continue to drop

The Seattle Fire Department is taking extra precautions this week against the cold snap that is currently rolling across Washington.

Firefighters will be operating two Health One units and a new medical ambulance bus as temperatures will continue to drop on Sunday.

The units are equipped with cold-weather supplies including clothing, blankets, hand warmers, food, and warm drinks.

“Our Medical Ambulance Bus will travel to pre-identified larger encampment locations to provide unsheltered individuals a break from the cold and help coordinate transport to a warming center,” said a spokesperson.

