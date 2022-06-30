Seattle home invasion attempt leads to arrest and injured officer

A family having dinner was interrupted by a man walking in their front door and refusing to leave, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:22 p.m. on June 28, the husband, wife and their 2-year-old child were having dinner when a man opened their front door and walked into their home.

The homeowner told the man to leave, but the man ignored him and continued into their home.

The family fled the house and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the man trying to enter a neighbor’s house.

After the man ignored orders from the officers, an officer deployed his Taser which had almost no effect on the man.

The man then started to swing his fists at the officers, injuring one, but they were eventually able to take him to the ground and handcuff him.

According to police, the man looked at one of the officers and threatened to kill the officer once he gets out of jail.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital and discharged after a few hours.

The man was transported to a hospital with a hospital guard, where he spat at the guarding officer.

Once the man is cleared, Seattle police said he would be booked in King County Jail on counts of burglary, three assaults on a police officer, felony harassment and possible obstruction.