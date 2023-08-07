Seattle light rail passenger attacked by knife-wielding man, fellow riders step in

Reuters

Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in this year's 50-over World Cup, the foreign office said on Sunday. The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade. "Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics....Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the foreign office statement said of its decision to take part in the World Cup in October and November.