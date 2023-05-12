Seattle man allegedly breaks into home and steals car then gets road rage and shoots person

A man was taken into custody after allegedly committing a series of crimes throughout Seattle on Wednesday.

Just before midnight, a homeowner in the Windermere neighborhood called 911 after a family member found a man in their house. Then, while on the phone, saw their car was stolen and noticed a purse was missing, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The homeowner told police they had a tracker on a set of keys in the stolen purse and were able to find the location of their car.

While officers were looking for the thief, they got a call about a road rage incident in the 3000 block of Northeast 140th Street. The car matched the description of the homeowner’s stolen car.

Around 12:30 a.m., police got a report that a man was shot while sitting in his car at 3rd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 75th Street. Officers got there and found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and damage to his car from the shooting. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries.

The description of the person’s car who shot him matched the description of the homeowner’s stolen car.

With assistance from Washington State Patrol aircraft, officers found the stolen car and the man in a Queen Anne neighborhood. The man ran from police and after a foot chase, law enforcement found the man hiding in a person’s backyard.

Police arrested the 59-year-old man for assault and burglary and took him to the King County Jail.

Police found evidence of a shooting and found the homeowner’s stolen purse inside the car. Two officers got minor injuries during the foot pursuit and were looked at by Seattle Fire.



