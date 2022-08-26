Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun

Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-year-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in the 8100 block of Greenwood Avenue North from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the man drove away with the child.

The woman told officers the baby’s father was dropping off their daughter, when the mother pointed out the girl had not been properly secured in her car seat.

In response, the man allegedly pointed a gun at her face and told her to get out of the car. He also pointed the gun at the baby’s head before he sped off, hitting a bus.

As officers searched for the man and the baby, the woman received a video call from the man, showing him holding the baby’s face to the ground and holding the gun to the child’s head.

With assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter, the man was found in a parking lot.

Officers were able to safely rescue the child, who was unharmed.

The man attempted to run, but he was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Officers were able to locate the gun, and learned it was recently stolen in Arlington.

The 18-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of harassment, assault, criminal mistreatment and possession of a stolen firearm.