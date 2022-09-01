Seattle man arrested after breaking into Tukwila business

A Seattle man was arrested by Tukwila police Thursday after breaking into a business, the Tukwila Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard after the business’s burglary alarm went off.

When officers arrived, they saw a Jeep Gladiator parked directly in front of the door of the business. When officers approached the Jeep, the driver spotted officers and sped off while honking their horn.

The Jeep circled back around with the driver still honking their horn before leaving the scene.

Officers on scene recognized the honking as a warning signal to other suspects who may have been inside the business. Officers then spotted a 35-year-old Seattle man wearing a ski mask and gloves standing at the pried-open doors of the business.

The man ran from officers before being tackled and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail on burglary charges.

The case has been forwarded to the Major Crimes Unit for further investigation.

