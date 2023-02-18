Seattle man arrested after trying to break into car while intoxicated

A man was arrested after he tried to break into a car while intoxicated in Belltown, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police responded to a report of an intoxicated man breaking into a car near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Stewart Street on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., officers arrived and found a man about to enter a white Kia Soul parked in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.

The 25-year-old man showed signs of being under the influence of a substance.

Police found out that the car was reported stolen Wednesday in Issaquah. Before returning the car to its owner, police searched the car and found a revolver in the glove box and a homemade window-punch device.

The man was arrested for having a stolen car, unlawfully having a firearm due to being a convicted felon, and his outstanding felony warrant.

Police booked him into the King County Jail.