Seattle man facing felony charges after allegedly placing pipe bomb in SoDo parking garage

A man is being held on $350,000 bail after allegedly leaving a pipe bomb in a parking garage in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood last week.

Osman Ibrahim, 38, was charged with possession of an explosive device and malicious placement of an explosive in the second degree on Tuesday.

At about 8 a.m. on Dec. 29, employees at a building in the 900 block of South Horton Street called 911 after finding what they believed to be a pipe bomb during a routine inspection of the parking garage.

Upon arriving at the scene, police spoke with the employees, who showed them a photo they had taken of the device.

Based on the photo, members of the Seattle Police Department bomb squad determined they had reason to believe the employees had found an actual explosive device, according to court documents.

The bomb squad removed the device using remote-controlled robots, x-ray machines and full-body protective bomb suits.

It was later rendered safe at a demolition range.

According to court documents, investigators identified Ibrahim as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video with the employees, who said they recognized him from previous incidents in the building.

He was arrested after an officer and one of the employees saw him passing the scene on a bicycle.

While still at the scene, Ibrahim told police that he had been in the parking garage and left the explosive device behind because he had no use for it, documents say.

Ibraham’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12.