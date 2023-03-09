Seattle man who killed beloved beer-brewing couple sentenced to 66 years in prison

A Seattle-area man who killed the husband and wife owners of a popular brewery last year was sentenced Wednesday to 66 years in prison.

Shaun Rose, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Steven and Mina Shulz in August 2022, the Kitsap Sun reported.

“My client’s going to die in prison,” said Rose’s defense attorney, Tom Weaver.

The Shulzes, both 51, owned E2W Brewing, which they described as a “small craft brewery creating beer brewed by beer lovers for beer lovers.”

On Aug. 18, 2022, the couple was found dead at their home in Olalla, across Puget Sound from Seattle. Police said someone broke into the home, fatally shot Steven and Mina, then stuffed their bodies into garbage cans.

Rose was quickly identified as the suspect and arrested three days later after a manhunt. Rose’s attorney said his client committed the horrific crime while high on fentanyl.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the Shulzes’ daughter spoke about the trauma of finding her parents dead and their home destroyed, according to the Sun. She said she’d been diagnosed with PTSD.

“I lie awake, haunted by thoughts of what my parents went through in their final moments, how much pain and suffering they must have felt as Shaun Rose violated their security, their home, their bodies,” she said. “I think about how my father, in his dying moments, tried his best to protect his wife, yet Shaun murdered them both and pillaged their home.”