Seattle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling drugs, gun possession

A West Seattle man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug dealing, possession of a gun and obstructing justice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington.

David Rosario, 30, was arrested in August 2020 for selling drugs to an undercover agent. Five months later, he was arrested for committing additional crimes while released on bond.

“Even after his arrest on federal charges, Mr. Rosario continued to endanger the community with guns and drugs — and ultimately the fire he used to intimidate a witness,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Detectives first found out about Rosario when an informant told investigators that Rosario was known for selling large amounts of drugs and stolen firearms.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, an undercover agent bought heroin, methamphetamine and a .22-caliber gun from Rosario in late May 2020. Over a two-month period, Rosario reportedly sold the undercover officer more meth and three additional guns.

On Aug. 11, law enforcement arrested Rosario for gun and drug trafficking, but he was released from jail pending trial.

Officials said after Rosario was released, he attempted to retaliate against the informant by paying a person he sold drugs to set fire to the informant’s car.

The person Rosario contacted threw a Molotov cocktail into the informant’s car while it was parked at a carport at an apartment complex in November 2020, according to the release.

Officials said a resident at the complex called 911 after smelling burning rubber and firefighters put out the fire before anyone was injured.

An arson investigator determined that the fire would have spread to apartments, possibly killing innocent residents had it not been immediately discovered.

During the investigation, law enforcement found out that Rosario violated his bond by changing his residence, possessing guns and selling meth and fentanyl. Authorities said he also sold fentanyl while attending his required online drug treatment classes.

Officials said when Rosario was arrested in January 2021, his phone contained numerous photos showing guns, cash, fentanyl pills and a photo of a burned-out car.

Rosario pleaded guilty to carrying a gun during a drug trafficking crime, distribution of meth, unlawful receipt of a gun and conspiracy to use fire to obstruct justice.

Following Rosario’s prison sentence, he will also spend four years on supervised release.

