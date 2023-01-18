Seattle man suspected of breaking into Gig Harbor houses to steal credit cards arrested

A 24-year-old Seattle man suspected of breaking into several occupied homes in Gig Harbor last year to steal wallets and purses to was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

The man and another suspect who police are still working to find allegedly burglarized three homes the night of Nov. 29 and in the early hours of the next morning in a northern area of Gig Harbor near Borgen Loop. At the time, Gig Harbor Police Department said in a news release that the suspects were also linked to other burglary and theft incidents in Kitsap and King counties.

Police said the Seattle man was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of three counts of residential burglary, three counts of second-degree theft and 15 counts of financial fraud. He was arrested in the Seattle area during a check-in with his probation officer, police said. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects of crimes until they have been formally charged.

Investigators said burglars entered the Gig Harbor homes through unlocked doors and windows. According to the release, the suspects also tried to get into several other houses. Video from one residence’s Ring camera showed a man peering inside the home and then walking away.

Police Chief Kelly Busey said the man in the video was arrested Wednesday. He said he was very pleased with his detectives’ efforts to bring him into custody. Police said the second suspect has been identified.

“Again an unusual crime for us and one that we prioritized,” Busey said. “We certainly want to respond to a crime of this magnitude with everything we’ve got.”

A still from a Gig Harbor home’s surveillance camera shows a man peering inside during a series of break-ins in November, 2021, near Borgen Loop.

Detectives were able to identify the man as a suspect in the burglaries after he and the other break-in suspect used debit and credit cards stolen from the houses at businesses in Bellevue and Tumwater, according to police. Busey said detectives obtained surveillance video that showed unique identifiers of the men, and he said a tipster helped lead them in the right direction.

“We were able to corroborate the use of those cards, get some better pictures of them from the stores, corroborate that with the tip we received and there we go,” Busey said.