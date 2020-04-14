Seattle may be through the worst of coronavirus, but the stunned city is not celebrating

The Hyatt Regency Seattle lights up rooms in the shape of a heart in its darkened building April 2. Hotel operations have ceased during the coronavirus outbreak. (Karen Ducey / For The Times)

Dr. Theo Vos glanced up from his computer last week and marveled at cherry blossoms in the sunshine outside his window.

Seattle had been dreary for months. He missed his neighborhood soccer league teammates and wished he could lace up his cleats for scrimmage.

Then he looked back at his computer screen and the graphs predicting tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths still to come.

Even in Seattle, where the daily death toll appears to have plateaued thanks to an early start on the rest of the country and quick action by state and local officials, it was far too soon to return to life pre-pandemic.

Vos, 65, understands the risks better than almost anyone.

An epidemiologist at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, he is one of the world's top experts on forecasting the course of runaway disease. The organization's models of the pandemic's path are helping guide policymakers across the country.

"The big worry will be indeed complacency," Vos said. "We need to start thinking hard about what does it take to avoid, within a month or two, having a second wave."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is taking no chances, stationing masked, baton-wielding police officers at parks and beaches to wave off anybody tempted by the weather or reports that the city is making progress against the virus.

Lest anyone need a reminder that the deaths are far from over and that the city remains in deep crisis, nurses demonstrate outside hospitals, protesting shortages of masks, gowns and other protective gear.

Each night, the Space Needle, downtown towers and the Seattle Great Wheel, an iconic waterfront Ferris wheel, are lit up in blue in a show of support for healthcare workers and first responders.

Emergency room workers at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash., prepare to treat a patient arriving by ambulance with symptoms resembling COVID-19. (Karen Ducey / For The Times) More

Downtown streets and sidewalks are still deserted, and many storefronts remain boarded up to prevent looting. With traffic down by 60%, the city began adjusting stop lights last week to prevent any pedestrians from bunching up at crosswalk signals.

Ferries from outer islands still run, but they carry few cars or passengers. Piers where cruise ships normally dock, disgorging tourists by the thousands, remain empty.

For two days last week, cargo ships were backed up at the Port of Seattle after longshore workers complained that equipment wasn't being adequately disinfected between shifts.

At a prison just outside the city, state and local police used pepper spray and rubber pellets to break up a demonstration by more than 100 inmates demanding better conditions after six tested positive for the virus.

A state ban on all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes has yet to be relaxed — with one exception. "Immediate family" members — a term the state lets relatives and funeral directors define — are now allowed to congregate for services as long as people remain at least 6 feet apart from one another.

“For a while it was just the pastor and me at graveside,” said Allen Flintoft, whose funeral home outside Seattle has handled about two dozen COVID-19 deaths. "I’d set up a camera, record the service and give the family a memory stick."

He said just 15 mourners attended a memorial for a Snoqualmie tribal elder last week that normally would have drawn at least 150. They split into three groups and paid respects in succession.

Still, Seattle has a head start on the rest of the country in terms of progressing through stages of the pandemic.

Weeks before the virus started killing thousands in New York, Detroit and New Orleans — on its way to the current U.S. death toll of more than 23,600 — it ravaged the Seattle area. Thirty-seven of the first 50 U.S. deaths occurred in Washington state.

The state was one of the first to close schools and businesses. Amazon, Microsoft and other large tech companies began directing white-collar workers to telecommute before authorities required people to do so.