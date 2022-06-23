Seattle mayor announces endorsement for King County prosecutor race

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced his endorsement for the King County prosecutor race, according to a news release.

Harrell endorsed Leesa Manion, a 27-year veteran of the Prosecutor’s Office and current chief of staff to outgoing prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

According to the news release, Manion has “pioneered the types of gun violence prevention and youth intervention programs championed by the Mayor, and shares his commitment to partnering with law enforcement to address property and other crimes.”

“Leesa Manion is the partner we need as Prosecutor to address serious crimes and continue efforts to reduce gun violence and protect vulnerable youth,” said Harrell. “Leesa knows a one size fits all approach to criminal justice too often fails — her approach tackles the root causes of crime, while making sure we don’t lose sight of accountability and justice. She shares my ‘One Seattle’ commitment to unifying around shared values and outcomes, and we need her in this critical role as we work to improve public safety and build strong communities.”

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Harrell joins a list of other local leaders to endorse Manion, which includes King County Executive Dow Constantine, former Gov. Gary Locke, and nearly two dozen Democratic legislators, mayors and city councilmembers.

If elected, Manion will be the first woman and first person of color to serve as county prosecutor.

“I am so grateful for the endorsement of Mayor Harrell,” said Manion. “I’ve worked with Bruce for years to build programs that reduce youth engagement with the criminal legal system, and to make sure we eliminate bias from policing and prosecution. As we continue to build and improve coordination between the City and the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce crime, I look forward to working with the mayor in this new capacity — as a true partner for justice and public safety.”