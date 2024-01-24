Seattle mayor confirms hiring freeze as city faces nearly quarter-billion deficit

Seattle is facing a nearly quarter-billion budget deficit.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed on Tuesday that there is now a hiring freeze for most city departments as Seattle confronts the projected shortfall.

The only exceptions are public safety sectors such as police, fire, and Seattle’s new alternative response teams. Also CARE department staff, along with employees providing essential public services and employees backfiling for those using the city’s paid parental leave or paid family care leave.

The mayor’s office also said it will not impact empty positions for which an offer was extended before January 19, 2024.

The move comes with a new city council, which has signaled it is moving away from the previous council’s position of seeking new possible tax sources to fill the budget gap.

Harrell also asked all city departments to review the scope for any projects they’re seeking bids on worth over a million dollars.

However, the budget hit was expected. The city said it’s a triple hit of reduced commercial real estate tax revenues, decreased federal funding, and increased labor costs.

The mayor said the budget process is not over and may at some point include new taxes. His office sent us a statement that said in part:

The city is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the forecasted budget gap and structural budget issues, including thorough analysis of current city spending and an array of strategies to drive efficiencies, optimize investments, and prioritize the needs of residents, in collaboration with the city council.

Mayor Harrell remains committed to thoughtfully considering all factors, including the potential for new or adjusted revenue sources, to help the City reach a sustainable fiscal trajectory.