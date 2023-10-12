Seattle Mayor Harrell signs new measures to revitalize downtown

Downtown Seattle could see some changes happening soon. Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new measures to revitalize the area on Wednesday, according to a news release.

He said he’s trying to make it easier for businesses and people to skip fees and develop.

The highlight of the Downtown Activation Plan is the new zoning rules. The mayor hopes it will create new residential growth along Third Avenue and make it easier for hotels by getting rid of fees and permit costs.

He also said a lease agreement with the Cultural Space Agency will bring five arts non-profits into the second floor of King Street Station. Along with “new activation activities” in Bell Street Park and Pioneer Square. And a plan to redevelop Memorial Stadium.

“This is critical work that we‘re going to do together, we think about research then go out and do it. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this team,” said Mayor Harrell.

During the mayor’s budget proposal, he also promised vacant storefronts would be filled and more public spaces would be put into use.

“Responding to issues facing downtowns across the nation, we are advancing a bold new vision for downtown, capturing the spirit of innovation, inclusivity, and forward-thinking that has defined Seattle for decades to build a safe, welcoming, thriving downtown for everyone,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This legislation will support immediate and future efforts that deliver on our ‘One Seattle’ vision for this integral part of our city, adding more housing, creating new opportunities for small businesses and workers, and building community with fun and exciting activities for residents and visitors of all ages.”