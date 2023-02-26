Seattle’s Minimum Wage Is Nearly $19: Here’s How Other US Cities Compare

Reuters Videos

STORY: The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space center in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.The three had been due to end their mission in March. They were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago. The Soyuz MS-22 ship is now to be brought back unmanned next month.