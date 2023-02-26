Seattle’s Minimum Wage Is Nearly $19: Here’s How Other US Cities Compare

On Jan. 1, Seattle raised its minimum wage to $18.69 per hour for most employees. It now has the highest minimum wage in the nation (excluding industry-specific minimum wage rates), eclipsing the minimum wage requirements in any city in California, which has long been a pacesetter for employment law, according to GovDocs.

Here's a look at the minimum wage in other major cities across the U.S.

New York

  • Minimum wage: $15 per hour

Los Angeles

  • Minimum wage: $15.96 per hour

Chicago

  • Minimum wage: $15.40 per hour

Houston

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

Phoenix

  • Minimum wage: $13.85 per hour

Philadelphia

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

San Antonio

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

San Diego

  • Minimum wage: $16.30 per hour

Dallas

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

San Jose, California

  • Minimum wage: $17 per hour

Austin, Texas

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Minimum wage: $11 per hour

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

Columbus, Ohio

  • Minimum wage: $10.10 per hour

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

Indianapolis

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

San Francisco

  • Minimum wage: $16.99 per hour

Denver

  • Minimum wage: $17.29 per hour

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour

