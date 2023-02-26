Seattle’s Minimum Wage Is Nearly $19: Here’s How Other US Cities Compare
On Jan. 1, Seattle raised its minimum wage to $18.69 per hour for most employees. It now has the highest minimum wage in the nation (excluding industry-specific minimum wage rates), eclipsing the minimum wage requirements in any city in California, which has long been a pacesetter for employment law, according to GovDocs.
Here's a look at the minimum wage in other major cities across the U.S.
New York
Minimum wage: $15 per hour
Los Angeles
Minimum wage: $15.96 per hour
Chicago
Minimum wage: $15.40 per hour
Houston
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
Phoenix
Minimum wage: $13.85 per hour
Philadelphia
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
San Antonio
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
San Diego
Minimum wage: $16.30 per hour
Dallas
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
San Jose, California
Minimum wage: $17 per hour
Austin, Texas
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
Jacksonville, Florida
Minimum wage: $11 per hour
Fort Worth, Texas
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
Columbus, Ohio
Minimum wage: $10.10 per hour
Charlotte, North Carolina
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
Indianapolis
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
San Francisco
Minimum wage: $16.99 per hour
Denver
Minimum wage: $17.29 per hour
Nashville, Tennessee
Minimum wage: $7.25 per hour
