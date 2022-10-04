Seattle’s minimum wage slated to increase to $18.69 next year

Seattle’s minimum wage will be going up to $18.69 per hour for most workers in the new year, the Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced Tuesday.

That’s an increase of $1.42, or about 8%, from the current rate.

The OLS says this increase reflects the rate of inflation based on the latest Consumer Price Index for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bremerton area.

This wage is specifically for large employers, defined as companies with 501 or more employees; and employers with less than 501 employees who do not pay at least $2.19 per hour towards an employee’s benefits; or where employees do not earn at least that amount in tips.

Smaller employers who do pay towards medical benefits, or whose employees earn tips of at least $2.19 an hour, will be required to pay their employees $16.50 per hour.

This increase comes just a few days after Washington state raised its minimum wage to $17.27, which will be the highest state minimum wage in the country in 2023, according to Working Washington.

The city of Seattle has been required to annually increase the minimum wage for the city, which applies to employees regardless of their immigration status, since its Minimum Wage Ordinance went into effect in April 2015.

For more information on the city’s minimum wage standards, visit the OLS website.