Seattle organizations recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 2023 is the 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC). Seattle organizations are recognizing the month in different ways.

According to the NSVRC, one in five women in the U.S. has experienced rape or attempted rape during their lifetime and nearly a quarter of men in the U.S. have experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

The NSVRC educates people on sexual violence, racism, and inequality. Their #SAAM2023 slogan is “Prevention Demands Equity.”

“At its heart, doing the work of sexual violence prevention is a refusal to accept abuses of power in the world, a commitment to stopping those same abuses from continuing, and providing space for victims to reclaim their power,” says the NSVRC.

Seattle University is hosting various events like a SAAM art showcase to honor the stories of survivors, a poetry and open mic workshop, a workshop on sexual violence against LGBTQ+ and BIPOC individuals, a yoga healing class, and more.

The University’s School of Law’s Family Center also launched a campaign by putting up stickers in bathroom stalls around campus. The stickers say “ARE YOU OKAY?” and have a QR code that sends students to a website with campus resources.

Divergent Wellbeing, a group of Seattle therapists, is making a series of Facebook posts calling attention to sexual violence in the Seattle community.

Strategic Living is a self-defense and personal safety education business in Seattle that helps teach people how to fight off attackers. They hosted a live chat with their founder, Joanne Factor, about SAAM and timely safety issues and skills. They will also be posting more on their Facebook page about sexual assault awareness and prevention throughout April.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, the Seattle Human Services Department, and the Seattle Disability Commission came together on Wednesday to proclaim April 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month and speak on their efforts to prevent and end sexual violence in Seattle.

Story continues

The NSVRC is also doing a 30 days of SAAM Instagram challenge.

“Join advocates, activists, survivors, and supporters who are getting involved in Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April on Instagram. Daily prompts encourage creative ways for you to raise awareness, educate, and connect with others — plus you have a chance to win prizes every day you participate,” said the NSVRC.

People can use #SAAM in April to advocate for survivors, share experiences, and find community.







