Seattle police say 2 men with gunshot wounds may have been involved in same shooting

Seattle police say two men with gunshot wounds may have been injured in the same shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South near the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Officers arrived in the area at about 11 p.m. and began looking for victims. They found a 54-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police treated the victim until medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

While officers were investigating the shooting scene, they received a report that a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound had also arrived at Harborview.

Investigators said he may have been involved in the shooting on 22nd Avenue South.

A search for suspects came up empty, but officers found a vehicle that was damaged by bullet holes. It was towed from the scene and impounded pending further investigation.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.