Seattle police arrest 13 and 15 year-old for alleged involvement in robberies

Seattle police have arrested two teens they believe committed multiple robberies and other crimes at the same Northeast Seattle gas station over the past seven months.

The gas station is located in the 7200 block of Sand Point Way Northeast. Police say employees have been harassed, assaulted, and held at gunpoint.

After extensive investigations into all of the incidents, police developed probable cause to arrest the two teens believed to be involved.

Early Thursday morning police served a search warrant at a Northeast Seattle residence and took the 19-year-old and 14-year-old male suspects into custody.

Police say two other teens, a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old female, were also arrested at the residence for outstanding warrants.