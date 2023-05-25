Seattle police arrest 2, seize pounds of fentanyl pills and other drugs in narcotics operation

Seattle police worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations to arrest two people and seize thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs in Everett Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the investigation centered on a “large supplier of narcotics in the northern King County and southern Snohomish County area.”

Detectives identified two suspects and served a warrant on their residence, which resulted in the recovery of more than three pounds of heroin, three pounds of fentanyl pills, four pounds of fentanyl powder, and $3,400 in cash. Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be more than $200,000.

Police booked the two suspects, ages 46 and 24, into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.