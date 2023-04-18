Seattle police arrest 3, recover more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in SODO operation

Seattle police recovered more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three people as part of an operation in the SODO neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced Monday.

According to SPD, detectives started the investigation earlier this month in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations regarding a large quantity of drugs in Seattle and south King County.

On Thursday, April 13, narcotics detectives and units from SPD’s Community Response Group took three suspects into custody and impounded an associated car in SODO.

Detectives weighed and tested the contents of two suitcases that were seized from the suspects, which turned out to be 62 pounds of methamphetamine.

The suspects — ages 23, 29, and 31 — were booked into the King County Jail for investigation of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.