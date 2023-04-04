Seattle police arrest 3 after woman robbed in Wallingford

Seattle police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman after getting off of a bus in the Wallingford neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North Allen Place around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they spoke with a 33-year-old woman who said she was involved in an altercation with a group of people on a bus.

The woman told police that when she got off the bus, the group followed her and kept harassing her until she boarded another bus.

When the woman got off of the second bus, the group assaulted her and stole her cell phone, identification cards, cash, and other personal items, police said. The woman declined medical assistance at the scene.

Police searched for the group and found them in the 4400 block of Green Lake Way North. Officers recovered the woman’s shoes, cell phone, mail, and coin purse.

A 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the King County Jail.