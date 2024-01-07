Seattle police arrest 4 after multiple robberies, chase on Rainier Valley

Officials say it all started when a driver who was involved in multiple robberies refused to stop for police.

Officers then began chasing the suspect after he ignored their request near the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street.

The chase ended near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Director Street.

All four people that were in the car have been arrested.

