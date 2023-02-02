Seattle police arrest 5 teens in University Village retail theft operation

Five teens were arrested late last month as part of an organized retail theft operation at Seattle’s University Village, the Seattle Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, officers with SPD’s Community Response Group partnered with seven U-Village retailers to look for suspected thieves and shoplifters on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Throughout the day, officers noticed five female suspects — four 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old — exiting stores with merchandise they hadn’t paid for. Officers arrested the five suspects and recovered more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The five suspects face shoplifting charges, but since shoplifting is a misdemeanor, they were not booked into jail, police said. SPD will request criminal charges be filed in the case.