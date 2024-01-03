Seattle Police arrest armed suspect in crime spree involving kidnapping, robbery and crash

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a crime spree from Seattle to Shoreline that ended with an armed kidnapping.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a robbery in the Lake City neighborhood where a woman’s purse and backpack were stolen.

The suspects fled in a black sedan.

A short time later, officers were called to a two-car crash near the intersection of Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 115th Street.

Witnesses told police that two cars were racing and both drivers and several passengers ran away.

Officers arrived and found two cars pinned against a tree in the median. A passenger who was hurt remained in one of the cars and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said both cars had been reported stolen.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to carjacking-turned-abduction near the crash scene.

Officers said a suspect from the robbery and crash jumped into the passenger’s seat of a man’s car, held a gun to the his head, and forced him to drive away. Police were able to track and find the car, but the suspect forced the driver to speed away from officers.

After a short chase, the car slowed down and the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The car then stopped at the intersection of Fifth Avenue Northeast and Northeast 163rd Street in Shoreline. The suspect got out and ran away, but was caught and arrested.

Robbery detectives confirmed that all of the incidents were related and connected to the suspect, who was booked into King County Jail for multiple felony offenses.

Detectives are still looking for the other suspects who fled.