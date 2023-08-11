Seattle Police arrest bank robbery suspect on Beacon Hill

Seattle Police have arrested a suspect in two bank robberies in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Tuesday evening Police were looking for a suspect involved in two bank robberies that happened in late July and early August. Officers then received reports of the suspect in a Beacon Hill neighborhood gas station.

Around 6:00 p.m. South Precinct patrol officers arrived at the business located at the 3000th block of Beacon Avenue South where officers arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

The 26-year-old man was then taken to the King County jail.

Police have released the body cam video of the arrest which can be watched here.