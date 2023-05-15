Seattle police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting of man found in downtown alley

Seattle police made an arrest Friday in connection to the shooting death of a man who was found in a downtown alley early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers found the 27-year-old suspect around 7 p.m. Friday and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Police were called to Third Avenue and Cherry Street at around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a traumatic injury. They arrived to find a badly injured man lying in an alley between Second and Third avenues.

Officers tried to give the man aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Initial reports were that the man was stabbed, but SPD said Sunday that the incident was a shooting.