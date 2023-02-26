Seattle police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, recover drugs, gun and cash

Seattle police arrested one person and recovered drugs, a gun, and thousands of dollars in cash after a suspected drive-by shooting in the Chinatown-International District on Saturday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the area near the intersection of South King Street and 10th Avenue South for reports of shots heard.

When officers arrived around 8 p.m., a witness said they saw the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz shooting in the air before driving off. No shooting victims were found in the area.

Police searched the area for the suspect car and found it. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered shell casings from the area where shots were fired, and found the following items while searching the car:

Crack cocaine

Methamphetamines

Heroin

Fentanyl pills

A handgun

Shell casings

Around $4,000 in cash

The 48-year-old man was arrested for investigation of drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the King County Jail.