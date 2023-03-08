Seattle police arrest DUI suspect, recover drugs, cash and stolen guns

A DUI arrest in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday morning led to the recovery of over $5,000 in cash, two stolen guns, and nearly three ounces of marijuana, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, an officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a driver suspected to be under the influence near the intersection of Phinney Avenue North and North 65th Street.

When the officer spoke to the driver, they noticed signs of impairment and arrested the 31-year-old man for suspicion of DUI.

Police obtained a blood warrant and released the man from custody at an area hospital.

Officers searched the man’s car and found about $5,300 in cash, 76.4 grams of marijuana, two stolen guns, and a digital scale.

Police learned that the driver had an outstanding felony warrant and placed him under arrest for the warrant and possession of a stolen firearm. The man’s 31-year-old passenger was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Both men were booked into the King County Jail.