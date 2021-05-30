Seattle police arrest at least 4 protesters during downtown march

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

A protest march in downtown Seattle led to at least four arrests Saturday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department said.

Three of the protesters were arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest and the fourth was arrested for carrying an illegal fixed blade knife, Q13 FOX in Seattle reported. The protesters were between 25 and 33 years old.

SEATTLE'S INTERIM POLICE CHIEF DEMOTES COMMANDER OVER TUSSLE WITH PROTESTER THAT LED TO RIOT LAST SUMMER

The three protesters allegedly interfered with officers who were attempting to arrest another protester wanted for an alleged assault. That person was able to get away, police said.

The protests marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of his murder last month.

The protesters were booked into the King County Jail.

