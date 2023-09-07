Seattle police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot couple after hitting their car

Seattle police arrested a man on August 26 accused of threatening to shoot a couple after they confronted him about scratching their car.

The Seattle Police Department said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue.

Police spoke with a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who said they tried to confront the man after they saw him hit their car in a parking lot nearby. As they were confronting him, they saw a revolver-style pistol on the dash of the man’s car and backed away from him.

The couple said as they backed away, the 43-year-old man walked past, threatened to shoot them, and gripped a gun in his waistband. While officers were investigating, the couple pointed out the man who was standing in front of a nearby business.

Police chased the man on foot as he walked into the business. Once inside, the man locked himself inside a bathroom. Officers found him and took him into custody.

The gun was found under the garbage can bag in the bathroom.

The man was arrested for felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.