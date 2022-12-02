Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August

Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August.

Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.

The owner told KIRO 7 the man walked in the door holding a package. She told him to leave it by the doorway, but he pulled out the knife and told her to lock the door and not say anything.

She said she was unable to reach the panic button to call for help.

The man forced her into the back room, where he attempted to rape the victim. She said she fought with the man, eventually kicking the knife out of his hand.

A co-worker heard the struggle and intervened, and the man ran off, leaving his bag of knives behind.

Seattle police arrived within three minutes. The man’s escape was caught on the next-door shop’s camera.

On Thursday, patrol officers located the suspect, Jordan Alexander, 33, in the 1300 block of Northeast 43rd Street, where he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

Alexander is expected to be charged with robbery and attempted rape. He is currently being held in jail with bail set at $300,000.

According to court documents, at the time of the incident, Alexander had been placed on “escape” status from a Department of Corrections community custody work release in a robbery case.

Alexander’s prior criminal history includes 18 thefts and robberies, five harassments, domestic violence, among other crimes, all between 2008 and 2020.