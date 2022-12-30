Seattle police arrest man who allegedly placed pipe bomb in SoDo parking garage

A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly placing a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of South Horton Street for reports of a suspicious item found in a parking garage.

Detectives with SPD’s arson/bomb squad used a robot to examine and safely remove the device.

While police investigated, the suspect, who was identified through surveillance footage, returned to the scene and was arrested.

The 38-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for possession of an improvised explosive device.