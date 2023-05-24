Seattle police arrest man after assault and attempted robbery of two people

Seattle police arrested a man after two assaults and two attempted robberies on Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the area of 5th Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she had been thrown to the ground by a person that also tried to take her purse.

After bystanders ran over to help the woman, they attempted to detain the man, but he ran away.

As officers helped the woman, they learned of another assault in the area of 4th Avenue and Seneca Street.

The second woman told officers that she was also attacked from behind by a man who attempted to take her backpack.

Security officers with the United States Courthouse watched on their surveillance cameras as the man ran into an alley and changed his clothes.

The security officers notified the police, which led officers to the suspect.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of attempted robbery.