Seattle police arrest man after attempting to attack woman in Chinatown-International District

A man was arrested after attacking a woman in the Chinatown-International District early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:20 a.m., a woman told police she was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man began to continuously call out to her.

The woman told the man to leave her alone, but he ran up behind her.

According to police, the man attempted to hit the woman in the face, but she moved out of the way and ran away.

Seattle police later found the man sleeping in Hing Hay Park.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for the assault and a warrant.



