Seattle police arrest man after attempting to hit pedestrians with SUV

Seattle police arrested a man after he drove his SUV onto the sidewalk, attempting to hit two pedestrians, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 2 a.m. on May 21, the man reportedly became involved in an altercation with a street performer, where he used a racial slur.

Another man and a woman confronted him, and he threatened the couple.

According to witnesses, a short time later, the man was behind the wheel of an SUV, and drove up onto the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue towards the couple.

After being unable to strike the couple, the man made a U-turn and attempted to strike them again.

The couple avoided the attack by jumping into a nearby store.

Officers found the SUV a short distance away, but the suspect was not inside.

However, officers did find open containers of alcohol and the man’s address on the vehicle registration.

They located the man at his home in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue North in Queen Anne.

The 46-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on counts of attempted homicide and DUI.