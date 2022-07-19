Seattle police arrest man who claimed he wanted ‘to kill as many people as he could’

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday, claiming he wanted “to kill as many people as he could,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about noon on July 15, a 22-year-old man approached a home under construction in the 700 block of 31 Avenue Northeast.

According to the incident report, the man said he wanted to observe the workers and remained at the location for several hours.

At some point, his behavior prompted the workers’ supervisor to ask the man to leave.

The man did not leave and tried to remain in the backyard, hiding behind a structure.

After a worker approached the man, the man stabbed the worker in the back with a large knife.

When arriving officers and arrested the man and read him his Miranda rights, the man said he showed up that day “planning to kill as many people as he could,” according to the incident report.

The man said he wanted to use a knife and hammer and make the scene “as gruesome as possible,” and that he “wanted to be seen.”

The man allowed officers to search his backpack, where they found a rope and other items.

The worker who was stabbed survived his injuries.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of assault.