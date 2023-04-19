Seattle police arrest man in connection to March drive-by shooting in University District

Seattle police have arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one man with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg in the University District last month, the department announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened Thursday, March 16 just before 11 p.m. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast for reports of a man shot in his car. When officers arrived, they learned that a 32-year-old man had been driven to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Police spoke to friends of the victim who were in the car at the time of the shooting. They told police that a male driver of a silver sedan honked at them from behind. As they drove off, the victim’s friend honked back at the sedan.

According to police, the suspect got out of his car and showed a gun on his waist.

When the victim’s car reached the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, shots were fired at the car from the silver sedan. Officers recovered evidence of the shooting from the scene and from the car that was shot at.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit, along with SWAT and Community Response Group officers, served a search warrant to arrest the suspect at a Whittier Heights residence. Police recovered a loaded gun that matched the caliber of the one used in the shooting.

The 23-year-old man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault and drive-by shooting.