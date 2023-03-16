Seattle police arrest man following assault of 2 other men in Capitol Hill

Seattle police arrested a physical and sexual assault suspect after he allegedly attacked two men at a Capitol Hill apartment on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the apartment in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they spoke with a 27-year-old man who said he was punched in the face and threatened by an unknown man who was still in the apartment with the victim’s roommate.

The victim’s roommate, a 38-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries to his face. The roommate told police that the 22-year-old suspect physically and sexually assaulted him to get his cellphone and his roommate’s cellphone, preventing him from calling 911.

After allegedly assaulting the two men, the suspect left the apartment. Officers found evidence where he had left and started searching for him but did not find him.

However, while police were investigating, the suspect returned. Officers recognized him because of the description given by the victims.

As officers were arresting the man, he resisted and punched an officer in the face. Officers used a Taser to get him to comply.

The man was eventually arrested on suspicion of robbery, harassment, sexual assault, assault, and for his felony warrants. He was booked into the King County Jail after being medically cleared at Harborview Medical Center.