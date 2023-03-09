Seattle police arrest man for harassment after he threatened to shoot another man

Seattle police arrested a man for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm after he threatened to shoot another man, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a man threatening another man with a gun in the South Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police arrived around 7:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Henderson Street and detained a man matching the description of the man with the gun.

Officers interviewed the 52-year-old man who was threatened and he said the man pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot him after a noisy argument outside his home.

Police K9s were able to track to the man with the gun’s home where officers got a search warrant and found a .22LR caliber rifle, a handgun-style BB gun, and live ammunition.

Police learned the man was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.