Seattle police arrest man menacing students with knife inside a school
A man was arrested after menacing students with a knife in a private Seattle school, according to the Seattle Police Department.
At about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man menacing students at a private school in the Phinney Center in the 6500 block of Phinney Avenue North.
According to police, once officers entered the school, they found the man hiding behind a moveable wall on the third floor.
After placing barriers for shielding, an officer determined the man was in crisis.
Through de-escalation and negotiation, the man was eventually taken into custody.
Officers seized two weapons from the man – a large folding knife and a broomstick.
The man was booked for Unlawful Use of Weapons to Intimidate.