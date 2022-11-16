Seattle police arrest man menacing students with knife inside a school

A man was arrested after menacing students with a knife in a private Seattle school, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man menacing students at a private school in the Phinney Center in the 6500 block of Phinney Avenue North.

According to police, once officers entered the school, they found the man hiding behind a moveable wall on the third floor.

After placing barriers for shielding, an officer determined the man was in crisis.

Through de-escalation and negotiation, the man was eventually taken into custody.

Officers seized two weapons from the man – a large folding knife and a broomstick.

The man was booked for Unlawful Use of Weapons to Intimidate.